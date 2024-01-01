Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Players Begin 2024 With Very Disappointing News

Baldur's Gate 3 players on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been dealt some very disappointing news right at the start of 2024. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players had to wait longer than PC and PS5 players to get their hands on 2023's best RPG. In fact, they had to wait all the way until last month. And unfortunately, the Xbox version of the game released with a bug that wipes your saves. It's a bug that has been leaving players in literal tears and that is apparently not an easy one to fix. Unfortunately, it's not going to be fixed anytime soon, despite developer Larian Studios having now known about it for weeks.

According to Larian Studios, this is actually a firmware issue and requires the help of Microsoft, which naturally speeds down the process. More than this, it's been -- and continues to be -- the holiday season, which also continues to slow down the process. To this end, Larian Studios notes "it may take a while before a proper fix becomes available."

"We're aware that there is a save issue on Xbox that continues to linger throughout the holidays," reads a new post from the developer over on X. "It occurs when exiting the game after saving. The game thinks the save was successful but due to a firmware issue, the save file is not fully committed to disk yet. Microsoft is aware of the issue and is working on it but obviously during the holidays everyone is working at lower capacity so it may take a while before a proper fix becomes available."

While Xbox players wait for a fix, Larian Studios has offered "a work-around via the Larian cross-save system." This requires creating a Larian account. From here, you will need go to the options menu of the website and under gameplay, activate cross-saves. This will require linking your Larian and Xbox accounts. When this is done, your last five saves, going forward, will be automatically uploaded to the Larian servers. That said, you need to make sure you do not exit the game before the upload is finished. You will know it is finished when the message "Syncing cloud save" is no longer visible. This trick will allow you to get back any saves lost in the bug. Larian notes it will make this process "more fluid" and "extend the number of save games that get uploaded" sometime within "the coming days."

"We completely understand that losing progress is frustrating, and unacceptable," concludes the post from Larian. "We're doing everything we can to ensure this problem – which we understand is unique – is resolved as quickly as possible, and we'll keep you up to date with progress."