Baldur’s Gate 3 Gives In-Depth Preview of New Subclasses

The Patch 8 hype for Baldur’s Gate 3 is real, as this massive finale content update will add cross-play, photo mode, and 12 new subclasses. The Stress Test period is still underway, with another round of signups recently announced. So, we still don’t know exactly when Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 will arrive for most of us. But thanks to a newly released deep dive video from Larian, players can get an in-depth look at some of the new subclasses even without being invited to the stress tests. The first video features four of the new subclasses and is labeled Part 1, which suggests we’ll get the other eight eventually.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new video is a guide to the upcoming Bard, Barbarian, Cleric, and Druid subclasses. That means a first look at the video game renditions of the College of Glamour Bard, Path of Giants Barbarian, Death Domain Cleric, and Circle of the Stars Druid. Including footage from the subclass character creation screen in in-game action of each class showing off their skills in Baldur’s Gate 3, the video helps players prepare for which subclass they’ll pursue when creating yet another new Tav.

For those curious about the new subclasses and players who love daydreaming about making new characters, this first look is a great sampling of what makes these four new subclasses unique.

This closer look at the new subclasses highlights what makes them special, helping players consider their next characters. Many of these subclass feats will be familiar to Dungeons & Dragons fans, but seeing how they translate to the game is still an exciting teaser for Patch 8.

This first video covers just the first four classes, but the others will be released soon in two more videos offering a look at the special skills and abilities of each new subclass. In addition to this quick gameplay overview, Larian plans to release future content looking at each and every subclass in more depth. This will include insight from the developers who created them, sharing the rationale behind how they brought these Dungeons & Dragons subclasses to life.

Admittedly, most fan reactions to the release are just begging Larian to reveal the Patch 8 release date, or at least let more of us into the Stress Test. However, that doesn’t mean getting to see these new subclasses isn’t inspiring players to start another game save. In particular, fans are drawn to the Circle of Stars Druid, which has an ethereal quality that truly comes to life in Baldur’s Gate 3.

In response to the many requests for a Patch 8 release date reveal, Larian has a simple yet effective response. Clearly, the Stress Tests will continue for at least a little while before they’re ready to release these subclasses for the masses. The timeline for the second and third installments of the class previews have been confirmed, either, so keep your eyes on Larian’s YouTube account if you’re eager to see the rest of the other new Baldur’s Gate 3 subclasses in action.

Will you start a new Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough when Patch 8 arrives? Let us know in the comments below!