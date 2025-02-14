Dungeons & Dragons Netflix Show Could Bring Back Baldur’s Gate 3 Favorites

Baldur’s Gate 3 was a greater success than anyone could have predicted, bringing new fans to the world of Dungeons & Dragons. While the game is gearing up for its last major update, fans aren’t even remotely ready to say goodbye. With so many paths to take, classes to play, and companions to romance, the replay potential on Baldur’s Gate 3 is massive. But Wizards of the Coast, along with the actors who voiced those beloved characters, continue going back to the well with live performances featuring Astarion, Karlach, and more. And now that a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series is headed to Netflix, fans are curious to know… might we see some Baldur’s Gate 3 favorites in live action?

So far, we don’t have many details about the new live action Dungeons & Dragons series. But what we do know suggests a Baldur’s Gate 3 crossover is certainly possible. The series will be called The Forgotten Realms and take place in the setting of the same name. Given that Baldur’s Gate 3 is also set in the Forgotten Realms, it wouldn’t even take multiversal shenanigans to pull some of our favorite companions into the story.

Astarion contemplates starting his acting career

That said, it’s no guarantee. The Forgotten Realms is one of the most popular campaign settings in Dungeons & Dragons, so placing the live-action series there doesn’t guarantee any connection with Baldur’s Gate 3. After all, the live-action movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was also set in the Forgotten Realms. And, with new books about this campaign setting in the works for late 2025, Wizards has plenty of reason to want to remind players why they love this particular area.

Why We Could See Baldur’s Gate 3 in the Live Action Netflix Series

So far, no details about the plot for The Forgotten Realms have emerged. After all, the series was just confirmed for Netflix, so it may well be a ways off from actually arriving on the streaming service. That said, it’s no secret that both Hasbro and much of the cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 haven’t tired of its iconic characters just yet. Recent promotional materials for Dungeons & Dragons products have included characters from the beloved game, such as Astarion and Karlach minis developed in Project Sigil.

On top of that, Astarion makes a surprise appearance in the updated 2024 rulebooks. Plus, Baldur’s Gate 3‘s The Emperor is featured in the alternate cover art for the Monster Manual. These winks and nods seem to solidify the game’s place in expanded Dungeons & Dragons universe… making it not unlikely that we might see them at least referenced when the live action series comes to fruition.

Astarion and karlach in Dungeons & Dragons project sigil

There’s also the fact that many recent live performances of actual play for Dungeons & Dragons have included the voice actors reprising their roles. Neil Newborn has basically become Astarion at this point, and the cast for the D&D Live performance at MagicCon includes the voice actors who play Karlach, Wyll, and Lae’zel as well. While this is no guarantee the actors would be willing to portray their characters in a live-action rendition, it doesn’t rule out the possibility, either.

For now, there’s no confirmation about any sort of Baldur’s Gate 3 crossover for the live-action series. However, given the massive success and popularity of the game and its iconic characters, it would hardly be surprising to at least see a reference or two. With any luck, the plot for the live series show will bring us a new story from the Dungeons & Dragons repertoire, not rehash the fate of Faerun as portrayed in Baldur’s Gate 3. But many fans wouldn’t say no to a little cameo from everyone’s favorite morally dubious vampire, should that be on the table.

