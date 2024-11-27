Major Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Is Adding 12 More Subclasses

As if the mod update to Baldur’s Gate 3 wasn’t a big enough way to round out 2024, Larian Studios just confirmed some highly anticipated additions are coming in the game’s next major patch. Patch 8, which will come out in early 2025, will be another huge update to the beloved RPG-game slash vampire dating sim. According to Larian, this will be the last major content update for the game, and they’re sure planning to go out with a smoke powder-worthy bang.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has enjoyed plenty of accolades since its initial release, and many prior updates have added great story elements including more kissing animations and fleshed-out versions of love stories with the game’s romanceable NPCs. And of course, there was the addition of modding tools that let players live their wildest dreams with all kinds of tweaks and changes. But one thing certain multi-console friend groups have been waiting and wishing for is the long-anticipated dream of cross-play.

Cross-play is just one of the major features headed our way with the latest patch for Baldur’s Gate 3. Patch 8 will indeed finally let PS5 gamers party up with their friends playing on PC, Xbox, or Mac. The update will add a cross-play multiplayer lobby that will surely bring many people back to Faerun once again.

But that’s not all! For those who love to get detailed with their character customization, the big news from Patch 8 is surely the addition of 12 new subclasses for Baldur’s Gate 3. There will be one new subclass for each existing class in the game, bringing new ways to change up character feats and combat strategies. Here are all of the new subclasses players can expect when Patch 8 goes live.

New Baldur’s Gate 3 Subclasses

College of Glamour Bard, with new healing and area of effect spells

Path of Giants Barbarian, granting hefty giant strength and a new Rage feat

Death Domain Cleric, adding even more necromancy cantrips to the toolbelt

Circle of Stars Druid, offering Starry Forms to mix up wild shape and deal radiant damage

Oath of the Crown Paladin, providing additional righteous abilities for the faithful

Arcane Archer Fighter, adding more magical boons for that archery build

Drunken Master Monk, letting you swig alcohol to recover Ki points and even deal special damage against inebriated targets

Swarmkeeper Ranger, adding deadly swarms for area of effect control during battle

Swashbuckler Rogue, giving a Pirate’s life flair to the steathliest theives

Shadow Magic Sorcerer, granting magical bonuses in the dark including everyone’s favorite, Superior Darkvision

Hexblade Warlock, offering magical weapons from the Shadowfell – plus the ability to raise the dead to fight on your side

Bladeslinging Wizard, giving your spellcasting a swordplay flourish alongside supernatural speed and focus

A Dragonborn in Baldur’s Gate 3

No doubt these new subclasses will send many players back to the Character Creator to start another new game so they can try out these new builds. And to capture all of those new combat moves in action? Patch 8’s update will also finally add a new Photo Mode to BG3, giving players the option to grab cinematic shots of their characters and party members in action. Or take a ton of photos of Scratch and the baby owlbear. Honestly, the possibilities are endless.

Larian has not yet confirmed the exact release date for this final massive patch to Baldur’s Gate 3, but they have noted that they plan to stress test the new features with a small number of players before they release it more broadly. The stress tests will begin in January 2025, and more details on how to participate are forthcoming. This suggests that we will likely see Patch 8 sometime more like February or March of 2025, which is just a few more months to wait for cross-play and new subclasses to make the game feel shiny and new again.