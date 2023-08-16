Baldur's Gate 3 Update Roadmap Sets Expectations for Next Patches

Baldu'rs Gate 3 has come storming out of the great to become one of the highest-reviewed games of all time. Larian Studios' massive RPG has been setting records left and right, but it isn't without its issues. In fact, the developers recently posted to the Baldur's Gate 3 Steam page that it is working on a substantial new patch that's set to push a "gigantic list" of improvements. However, one of BG3's game designers recently took to Twitter to give fans an even deeper look at where the game is currently planning to go with its release roadmap.

Game designer Swen Vincke posted a quick roadmap on Twitter showing the next few steps the team at Larian is taking. What's intriguing about this is that, in the original posting on Steam, the team specifically said that it doesn't "publish [its] roadmaps because [it] needs the freedom to push and pull things around when the unforeseen happens without locking [itself] in." While Vincke doesn't put any dates on any of the changes, it does provide players with a rough idea of the direction Baldur's Gate 3 is going.

We're all very enthused by your feedback. It's very rewarding. Our focus now is fixing any issues you report, but we are listening to suggestions. Current roadmap: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and tweaks), c) Patch 2. The latter will already incorporate some requests. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 15, 2023

As relayed by Vincke, the current roadmap begins with an upcoming hotfix that leads into the first substantial patch. Vincke says this patch will include "+1000 fixes and tweaks." Then, we'll get the second patch, which Vincke says will "incorporate some requests." Potentially, those fixes could include things like the ability to change your appearance after the initial character creation, but Larian isn't giving us any hints in that regard just yet. Hopefully, we'll start to hear more about both of the patches in the next few days, as it'd be a smart move to get a few patches out before Baldur's Gate 3 launches on PS5 on September 6.

Regardless, BG3 might have some room to improve, but that doesn't mean it's not already a solid game. After all, the game has passed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the highest-rated game of 2023.