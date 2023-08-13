Baldur's Gate 3 Players Divided Over How Thirsty Every Character Is

According to Metacritic, Baldur's Gate 3 is the best game of the year. That's right, even better than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It currently boasts a 97 on Metacritic, ranking it amongst the highest-rated games ever. Only 21 reviews are live though. Over time, as more reviews come in, this score could very well drop a couple of points. Even if this happens though, there's no denying what developer Larian Studios has achieved with the release. According to most, it's a remarkable game, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. To this end, it seems many people think the game is, as they put it, too horny.

One of the top posts over on the game's Reddit page -- with over 3,000 votes up and nearly 2,000 comments -- has criticized the game for not just how horny everyone is in the game, but in the beginning of the game where it feels out of place and not earned.

"My biggest complaint about the game is how horny everyone is," reads the post. "I'm hoping it's strictly an act 1 thing, and it goes away after turning everybody down, but so far there have been so many moments in camp that are just unnecessarily intimate out of seemingly nowhere. I feel like I've just met these people and I've turned down sexual advances from all of them already."

As you could probably gauge by the nearly 2,000 comments, Baldur's Gate 3 players had a lot to say about this post. Naturally, some don't entirely agree, but a majority of the comments actually echo the sentiment.

"Yeah I have no problem with one or two characters hitting on Tav because they have a crush on him or something but it just feels really forced when every single one does it," reads one of these comments.

"This is my only major complaint, especially after they talked about how much care they put into the romance subplots of the game," adds a second comment. "Being nice to people, and treating them with basic human dignity, should not signal to the game that you are in love with them. It would really help if we got a (Romance) tag with dialogue, and versions of dialogue that don't trigger these intimate moments."

To be fair, some of the more sexual content in the game, especially the sillier content, feels like it was forced into the game after a meeting about how to market it and make it pop on social media. That said, while many players aren't a big fan of how this content is handled, it hasn't stopped everyone and their friend's pet parakeet from playing it.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you agree with this Reddit post? Is some of the game's sexual content and how it's handled a shortcoming of the RPG?