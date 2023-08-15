Baldur's Gate 3 Could Let You Change Appearances With a Future Update

Baldur's Gate 3 has been blowing expectations out of the water since it launched. The game has quickly become not only a sales juggernaut but is also one of the best-reviewed games in history. That said, Larian Studios' latest isn't without reproach. One issue many players have is that you currently can't change your appearance after initial character creation. What's maybe most upsetting about this is that, as fans have noted, Larian did include the feature in its previous game Divinity: Original Sin 2. While the developers haven't officially confirmed anything, it seems like a future update will introduce the ability to change your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3.

The news was first spotted by GameSpot, who noticed that Larian Studios' director of publishing Michael Douse had recently taken to Twitter to talk about an encounter they'd recently save-scummed their way through. A Twitter user going by TheTrustedTitan replied to beg for the ability to change appearance and Douse responded, "Things are being cooked." Of course, this is far from an official confirmation about the feature, but it does sound like Larian is at least open to the idea of adding it in the future.

Things are being cooked — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 14, 2023

Again, Larian has had the feature in previous games, so it shouldn't take too much work to add it. The ability to respec your appearance would be very helpful for players who rush through character creation and let their character take on a life of its own as they play. If there was some kind of magical barber or something similar, Larian could relatively easily fit the option into the lore. It really does seem like a no-brainer addition for a future update at this point.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on PC and will be coming to PlayStation 5 on September 6. There is also going to be an Xbox version at some point, but the team has had issues with splitscreen on the S, which means that version won't launch until later. Regardless, BG3 is one of the hottest games out these days, making it an easy game to recommend for anyone looking to dive into a rich RPG.