Baldur's Gate 3's First Big Update Promises "Gigantic List" of Changes

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has promised that the first major update for the RPG will bring about a vast number of changes with it. Since exiting its early access phase on PC earlier this month, Baldur's Gate 3 has become a smash-hit in terms of both acclaim and sales. And while many are already quite pleased with the game in its current form, Larian Studios has now tipped its hand when it comes to future updates to the title.

In a new community update posted to Steam, Larian outlined what it has planned for Baldur's Gate 3 in the weeks ahead. For the most part, Larian didn't give too many specifics about what it will be bringing to BG3 as the studio wants to have as much flexibility as possible. That being said, the first substantial update for the RPG was confirmed to now be in the works and will look to improve a vast number of features based on feedback that players have provided recently.

"We have a roadmap for hotfixes and patches, thanks to your thorough reporting and the stellar work of the support and development teams behind the scenes," Larian said in its message. "We don't publish our roadmaps because we need the freedom to push and pull things around when the unforeseen happens without locking ourselves in, but we want to let you know that it's there and that we're currently working towards Patch 1, which will feature a gigantic list of tweaks and changes. We'll publish these once it's finalized."

Currently, Baldur's Gate 3 is solely available on PC but a version for PlayStation 5 will be launching early next month on September 6. As for those on Xbox Series X and S, Larian has also said that it's working on bringing the game to these platforms, but specific release details have yet to be unveiled.

