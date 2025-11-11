Bandai Namco Criticized for Releasing PS3 RPG Remaster Without Its Sequel

Bandai Namco Entertainment is catching heat from fans after releasing Tales of Xillia Remastered, a modern update of the 2011 PS3 RPG that launched without its sequel, Tales of Xillia 2. For longtime fans of the series, the move feels half-finished and a bit careless, especially since both games were always meant to tell one big story together.

According to Famitsu sales numbers, Tales of Xillia Remastered sold about 17,660 physical copies in Japan during its first week, from October 27 to November 2, 2025. That breaks down to around 10,370 copies on Nintendo Switch and 7,290 on PlayStation 5. It’s not a great showing for a Tales remaster, and fans have been quick to point out that the release strategy probably had a lot to do with that.

The main complaint is simple: Bandai Namco released only half the story. The first Xillia and its sequel are tightly connected, with Xillia 2 picking up right where the original left off. By putting out just one of them, Bandai Namco has made the experience feel incomplete. To make matters worse, there’s been no word about a remaster for Xillia 2 or any kind of bundle that includes both games. For players who wanted to relive the full story on modern platforms, that silence has been frustrating.

Fans have also compared this situation to how past Tales remasters were handled. Games like Tales of Symphonia Remastered had stronger sales and were generally received more positively. Xillia Remastered, on the other hand, doesn’t really offer much beyond the original game, and without its sequel, it feels like something’s missing. Many believe Bandai Namco could’ve made a stronger impression if it had treated both Xillia titles as a single package, similar to how Square Enix released Final Fantasy X and X-2 HD Remaster together.

There’s speculation that technical reasons may have been behind this decision. Remastering older games can be tricky, especially if source files are hard to recover or development costs are tight. But from a fan’s perspective, that doesn’t make the end result feel any better. For those who waited over a decade to see these games return, getting only half the story feels like a letdown.

If Bandai Namco wants to turn this around, it needs to act fast. Announcing a Tales of Xillia 2 Remastered would go a long way toward rebuilding excitement and goodwill. Even better would be offering a discount or bundle for players who already picked up Xillia Remastered. Until that happens, though, fans are likely to remember this release as a missed opportunity: one that brought back a beloved classic, but left half the story behind.

