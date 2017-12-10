Bandai Namco Rumored to Hold Big Reveal Event Soon, Nintendo Involved

Here’s something you guys will want to keep your eyes on. One of the editors from Japanese Nintendo has tweeted out that Bandai Namco will be holding a special event in a couple of weeks, and will be revealing multiple new games. He also stated that Nintendo would have a big presence at the event, which is of particular interest to me. Here is the tweet in question:

Bandai Namco will be hosting an event on December the 15th. 5 unannounced games will be shown off during the event. Nintendo will have a big presence at the event. — Marcus Sellars (@Marcus_Sellars) November 28, 2017

Typically with rumors, we like for the source to have some kind of track record. In this case, even though I can’t recall a rumor from Sellars in the past that came to fruition (this is my first time perusing his personal Twitter account), there have been a few extra rumors circulating lately that make this particular claim seem pretty feasible.

There are two pieces of information that make this worth paying attention to. The first is the fact that Bandai Namco stated that it will be revealing three Nintendo Switch exclusives some time in the relatively near future. The report from the Wall Street Journal made it sound like it would be later in 2018, but there’s no reason why some of these games couldn’t at least be teased during this event, if it actually comes to fruition.

Additionally, we’ve heard that a new Soul Calibur reveal is around the corner. This is just a rumor, but according to the post, the new Soul Calibur is slated for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (which is strange). Word on the street is that the Nintendo exclusive character would be from the Fire Emblem franchise, since Link has already been featured in a Soul Calibur game.

So there it is. We’ve been hearing Bandai Namco has big Switch games coming. We’ve heard Soul Calibur VI is being revealed soon, and that it’s coming to the Switch. We’ve heard Bandai Namco is going to reveal some big games soon at a special event. All of these separate threads are starting to weave together into something truly exciting. We’ll keep you updated if we hear more.