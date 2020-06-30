New Batman Arkham Game Rumor Reveals Major Details

✖

A new report about the upcoming Batman Arkham game has surfaced online, revealing some major and alleged details about the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game. We first heard about the new Batman game last September. Since then, we've seen and heard nothing about the title, at least of the salient variety. And it looks like this won't change until the DC FanDome this August. That said, while we need to wait a couple more months to get our first look and first official details on the DC Comics game, the aforementioned report is offering Batman fans a taste of what may be revealed come August.

The new report comes way of KC Walsh, the EIC of The GWW, and it largely echoes some previous rumors and reports made about the game in the past, but also has some new details to share as well. For one, the report notes the game was scheduled to release late this year, but this was before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In other words, it's quite possible this is no longer the case.

Meanwhile, the report echoes that there will be multiple playable characters via the Bat-family. It also reaffirms that the Court of Owls will be the main antagonist of the game.

Beyond this, the report mentions there will be "connections" to other games, which may suggest it's not a hard reboot, but a soft reboot. Unless of course, these "other games" isn't referring to the previous four-game Arkham series.

Lastly, the report claims there will be multiple factions -- including the GCPD -- that will be coupled with a Nemesis-like system made popular by Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, and these are probably the only details we will get on the game -- unofficial or official -- until closer to its reveal.

