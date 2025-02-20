Kai Cenat Announces Batman Arkham Marathon Stream With Wild Trailer

Kai Cenat has announced when he will begin his marathon of the Batman Arkham games with an incredible trailer. The streaming space has come a long, long way since it began many years ago. It used to mostly be people streaming in their bedroom or basement with a crappy webcam and microphone, broadcasting video games on websites like JustinTV. Things are way different now as websites like YouTube offer multi-million dollar contracts to top talent, big celebrities and even politicians utilize platforms like Twitch to interact with their audience on a deeper level, and much more. Streamers are organizing elaborate productions that cost absurd amounts of money just to entertain their audience.

To their credit, all of this works. They get paid from not only sponsors and ads, but directly from viewers too thanks to donations and subscriptions. Some of these streamers make more than most of us will see in a life time in a matter of months or years. With that said, Kai Cenat is one of the most beloved streamers in the world. He has hosted numerous elaborate live streams where he’s had celebrities like Nicki Minaj as guests, had wild segments with magicians performing dangerous acts, and much more. Kai Cenat is also well known for his video game marathons. He took 167 hours to beat Elden Ring, 60 of which were spent on a single boss battle. Needless to say, they’re pretty entertaining.

When Is Kai Cenat’s Batman Arkham Series Marathon Stream?

Kai Cenat has been hyping up a marathon of the Batman Arkham games for quite some time now. He’s hyped it up as his biggest stream yet as he is working with Warner Bros. to bring it to life in an extravagant way. He had previously suggested he will be streaming in a real life batcave with props from the films along with other surprises. Fans won’t have to wait long to see what he’s managed to achieve as Kai Cenat announced the Batman Arkham marathon will begin on Kai’s Twitch channel on Friday, February 21st at 6PM ET. He will play through all of the games in release order (Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Origins, and Batman: Arkham Knight) until they are all completed. It’s unclear if he’s aiming for 100% completion, which would require him doing the extensive Riddler challenges.

To celebrate, Kai Cenat recorded a live-action trailer where he recreates iconic moments from the Arkham series. You can see the trailer for the event below, which seemingly features Batman voice actor Roger Craig Smith narrating, though that’s purely speculative.

Although the games are over a decade old now, they still hold a fond place in the hearts of gamers. They are some of the most well-respected superhero games out there and really set the bar for future titles after years of mid-tier movie tie-in games. Now, there’s an expectation that Marvel and future DC games will have the same level of polish and production value as the Batman Arkham series. Sadly, even Arkham series creator Rocksteady has struggled to live up to those expectations with its lackluster Suicide Squad game. However, more Batman games are expected to be in the works at DC. Nevertheless, these four games should make for a really fun stream.