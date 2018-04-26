Batman: Arkham Knight ‘Battle Damage’ Batman Statue Available for Pre-Order

If you’re a fan of the Batman: Arkham series, you need to check out the latest statue from the famed collectibles company Prime 1 Studio! This 1:3 scale high-end collectible shows off a more battle-hardened Dark Knight and is the perfect addition to any DC fan’s collection. Even better? It’s now available for pre-order!

The latest statue includes a stunning Gotham City base complete with a wired cape, different head sculpts, and removable gargoyles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the official product listing:

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present 1/3 Scale MMDC-01BD: Batman Battle Damage ver. from Batman: Arkham Knight (2015 Video Game). The Dark Knight must defend the city that he had sworn to protect, when all of his deadliest foes unite to destroy him on Halloween Night with Scarecrow leading the group of rogues. However, while dealing with Scarecrow’s plan with the help of his allies, Batman must battle the mysterious “Arkham Knight” who seemed to have an unknown connection with the Caped Crusader.

Specifications:

Size Approximately 34 inches tall

Flexible Cape

Detachable Gargoyles

One (1) alternate unmasked portrait

One (1) interchangeable hand fist

One (1) Switchable palm for holding Batclaw

If you’re wanting to add this bad boy to your collection, it will cost you. Like many high-end collectibles, the price point is set high coming in at $949. The good news is that Prime 1 does offer payment plans to make it a little less of a burden on those wallets, but you’re going to want to act fast because there are only 500 in existence! To pre-order your own battle-hardened Batman, check out the official website right here.

What do you think about the latest collectible to be unveiled for DC fans? Do you have any other high-end pieces in your collection? If so, share with us your favourite gaming and comic memorabilia in the comment section below and tell us all about it! We’d love to hear about your awesome collection!