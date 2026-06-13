God of War Laufey Report Reveals Close Release Date

The God of War Laufey release date is apparently close. The new God of War game from Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation was just announced for PS5 earlier this month with no release date. The combination of these two has left many PlayStation fans with the impression that we will be seeing this new PS5 exclusive game is in 2027, at the earliest. A new report suggests this isn’t accurate, though, and that it is releasing this year, or at least the project is aiming to release this year.

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If God of War Laufey was releasing this year, you’d assume its release date would be announced with its reveal, considering we are halfway through 2026. Perhaps the date has not been disclosed because the aforementioned pair are not confident in hitting this year, but a report claims that is the aim. And the report comes from a pretty solid source: an insider on X who goes by the name “Millie A,” who has had several bona fide reports in the past, most pertaining to PlayStation games. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report.

New Report From PlayStation Insider

Taking to social media platform X, the insider posted: “If you thought the money Sony spent and lost on Concord was bad, wait until later today.” In the replies, someone asked if the new God of War game is releasing in 2026, to which the insider replied with a “Yes” GIF. It’s unclear if the original post and this reply are related, but they presumably aren’t.

If God of War Laufey is going to release in 2026, it may have some trouble. The game already has some red flags, complete with some blowback. And the problem this fall and holiday season is you either release alongside GTA 6 and get blown out of the water, or you release alongside a million games trying to avoid GTA 6. No matter what, it’s not an ideal window to release a game, which, in turn, suggests that if there is any doubt about shipping this game in 2026, we suspect it will be followed by a delay to 2027 because the end of 2026 is already a challenging window to release if you are fully confident, let alone not.

That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and even if this intel is accurate, it is subject to change. So far, none of the implicated parties have issued a comment on the information, and for a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.