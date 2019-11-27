Batman and Catwoman Swapping Bodies in Batman: Arkham Knight Can’t Be Unseen

Here’s a sometimes unfortunate truth about video games: specific animations are often coded to male or female characters. There’s a sort of sassy walk and waist wiggle you’ve probably seen models of women, like say Catwoman, possess in various games. It’s probably most obvious, however, when folks mod these games and, instead, give those animations to men, like say Batman. In fact, it makes the whole interaction downright hilarious.

Now, to preface all this, there’s a good chance you’ve seen this exact model swap before. Batman: Arkham Knight, the game it’s in, has been out on PC for some time, and the actual clip that’s making the rounds is at least over a year old. In a full video based around these sort of model swaps, which you can check out below, Batman’s model swaps onto Catwoman around the 9:30 mark, and it’s truly a sight (and sound) to behold.

someone swapped the batman and catwoman character models and… oh my god pic.twitter.com/BneQFmdIzf — juan (@juanbuis) November 27, 2019

After that video, the clip made the usual circuit online, and even ended up back on the r/funny subreddit earlier this year, only to be shared online once again on Twitter today with the usual caveat of “someone made this” that implies 1) the person sharing it did not and 2) they’re not that interested in giving credit. Regardless, it is, actually, very funny to watch.

What do you think of this model swap between Batman and Catwoman in Batman: Arkham Knight? Are you the kind of person to load a game up with mods?

Batman: Arkham Knight is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.