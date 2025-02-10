Batman Game Only $1.99 for 48 Hours

A popular Batman game is on sale for $1.99 right now thanks to a 90% percent from its normal $19.99 asking price. That said, this deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, while the Batman game is available on Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, the deal comes the way of GOG, which means the deal is limited to just PC. That said, for those on PC it is a great deal because this is the cheapest it has ever been.

The Batman game in question hails from the Batman: Arkham series and specifically from 2013. A follow-up to 2011’s Batman: Arkham City, and the third of four Batman: Arkham games, it is notably the one Batman: Arkham game not developed by Rocksteady Studios, but was rather made by WB Games Montreal. As a result, it is often considered the step child of the series. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Batman: Arkham Origins.

It also didn’t review as well, as evident by its Metacritic scores in the low 70s. However, it is an important part of the series for those that want to experience it from start to finish. Batman: Arkham Origins takes about 12 to 20 hours to beat, depending on how much side content is engaged with. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 40 hours.

“Batman: Arkham Origins is the next installment in the blockbuster Batman: Arkham video game franchise,” reads an official description of the game from Warner Bros. “Developed by WB Games Montréal, the game features an expanded Gotham City and introduces an original prequel storyline set several years before the events of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, the first two critically acclaimed games of the franchise. Taking place before the rise of Gotham City’s most dangerous criminals, the game showcases a young and unrefined Batman as he faces a defining moment in his early career as a crime fighter that sets his path to becoming the Dark Knight.”

With a new Batman game reportedly in the works at Rocksteady Studios, it is a good time to jump into the series as this new game will presumably connect to its previous Batman: Arkham games.

