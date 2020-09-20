Batman: Arkham Series Developers Ask Fans For Favorite Video Game Moments

Fans were offering their favorite Batman Arkham Series moments on social media for Batman Day. Rocksteady Studios got in on the holiday to ask the people what they enjoyed. As you would expect there were a lot of memories over all of those games. It would seem that the Arkham interpretation of the character has even trickled over into The Batman’s chest design. DC Comics wasn’t about to leave anything on the table for Batman Day this year. Getting all those games in the spotlight is a no-brainer, especially with Gotham Knights on the horizon. Although there were some parts of Arkham Knight that proved to be frustrating for fans, each entry has delivered hours of entertainment for people playing at home. That version of Gotham seems to have nestled into the minds of gamers everywhere.

Matt Reeves’ take on Batman is coming up next year and he talked about his vision for Gotham at DC FanDome this summer.

Today we celebrate #BatmanDay. Thank you to everyone who has answered the call of the Bat-Signal over the years. What has been your most memorable Arkham Moment? pic.twitter.com/mq4rKURMt7 — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) September 19, 2020

“One of the things you have to do is you have to design a bat suit, you have to design a Batmobile you have to have a Batcave you have to have that like all of the things that he's going to have,” Reeves began. “And so, you know, for me that's been one of the exciting things and that happened even before we were quite done with the last iteration of the script you know we don't, we've already gone through passes and it was quite clear what the vision of the world was being while I'm writing.”

“This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it,” he added. “And so they started illustrating and I'd say, I'd say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part's a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like tha

What’s your favorite Arkham Game? Let us know down in the comments!