Cancelled Batman Arkham Sequel Concept Art Reportedly Revealed

Back in 2017, reports surfaced claiming that Warner Bros. Montreal was working on a Damian Wayne Batman game. Then in 2018, more reports surfaced claiming the project had been scrapped and morphed into a different Batman game. Of course, given that Warner Bros. Montreal never officially confirmed it was working on a Damian Wayne game means we don’t know much about the project, however, some new concept art has appeared on the Internet (via 4chan), and the leaker claims it’s from the cancelled project. And, well, it looks legit.

As you can see, the concept art features two shots of Gotham City and character art of Poison Ivy, Two Face, Gorilla Grodd, Black Mask, and Dick Grayson. Unfortunately, there’s no concept art of Damian Wayne, but what’s here does reveal what type of art style and direction Warner Bros. Montreal was — allegedly — going for.

For what’s worth, the concept art has seen been validated by YouTuber Slcmof, who said this is the concept art they saw a couple years ago via an inside source.

Check out these images from the cancelled DC Batman Arkham game starring Damian Wayne. This game was most likely a Batman Arkham Knight sequel, but we cannot know for sure. Those of you that have followed the channel for a while recall me describing some of these. pic.twitter.com/mUQ6TXbUmq — Coby (@slcmof) August 13, 2019

As you may know, Warner Bros. Montreal has confirmed it’s working on not one, but two DC Comics games, and one of them is likely whatever was born from the ashes of this project. We haven’t seen a proper release from the studio since 2014 and haven’t seen any content from it at all since 2015. In other words, it’s been awhile, but if reports are to be believed, the team has struggled with cancelled projects and development issues. However, hopefully we will get to see what’s working on very soon.

