Batman/Fortnite: Here's Where the Coordinates in Issue #2 Lead

The highly-anticipated second issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point arrived in stores this week, and it provided readers with a unique take on both the DC Comics and Fortnite worlds. As the Dark Knight, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn begin to make their way through Fortnite island, they're expected to discover new revelations and Easter eggs that fans might not be expecting — including some that are expected to change the lore of Fortnite forever. While some of those twists have yet to be revealed in Zero Point's first two issues, the latest installment did include one detail that has some endearing hidden meaning. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 from Christos Gage, Donald Mustard, Nelson Faro DeCastro, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!

Early on in the issue, readers discover that Batman has been etching messages onto his costume and various objects on Fortnite island, with the hope that those engravings will carry over between each 22-minute reset of the game. Three of these messages include longitude and latitude coordinates within the map — which not only help lead Batman to key parts of the island, but also match real-world locations as well.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

As Bleeding Cool recently pointed out, the first set of coordinates, 35°45'22.7"N 78°43'58.6"W, lead to Cary, North Carolina, which just so happens to be the home of the headquarters for Fortnite developer Epic Games. The second set of coordinates, 35°45'22.7"N 78°43'58.6"W, lead to Burbank, California, where both Warner Bros. and DC Comics operate. The third set of coordinates, 41°46'22.9"N 88°09'10.3"W, which are attached to a message that reads "The cat is a friend", lead somewhere else entirely — the Nichols Library in Naperville, Illinois. Near the Nichols Library is a statue of Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat, adding a whole new meaning to "the cat" being a friend.

As the title suggests, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point sees DC's Dark Knight thrown into the Fortnite island's battle royale, being forced to use his time in the game's short loop to try to find new allies and survive.

"As I understand it, once the secrets are revealed, that's just now part of the Fortnite universe and how it'll be referenced going further," Zero Point writer Christos Gage explained during a recent virtual press conference. "That's what I thought was so cool about this, is that it's not just for fun. It's not just like, 'Let's throw a Batman on Fortnite island and have them fight some Fortnite characters,' which would have been a lot of fun by itself. But we're actually revealing some really interesting stuff about how the entire world works."

