Fortnite: How to Get the Batman Zero Wing Glider

Fortnite is currently experiencing an unprecedented crossover event, with the events of DC's Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic series making their way from the page and into the battle royale game. This has included a number of new in-game cosmetic items for players to unlock, ranging from full character skins to various tools. The latest to join that list is a new glider mimicing Batman's winged cape, appropriately named the "Batman Zero Wing" glider. If you're looking to add the glider to your collection, there are actually multiple ways of unlocking it — and here's what you need to know about them.

For starters, a code for the Zero Wing glider is available to anyone who purchases a copy of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2, whether it be physical or digital. The issue is also available for free for subscribers of DC Universe Infinite, and the code will be emailed to the email address attached to your Infinite count after you read the issue. Once you have access to the code, you just have to redeem it to the correct Epic Games account, and the glider will appear in your account.

If you aren't able to track down a copy of Zero Point #2 — or you just happen to have a lot of V-bucks to spend — the Zero Wing glider is also available to purchase directly through Fortnite's Item Shop for 1,200 V-bucks. The entire Batman Zero costume, which will be unlocked for fans who redeem codes for all six issues, is also available to purchase, as is a new "Grappling Axe" pickaxe. Purchasing any of these from the Item Shop will cost more than buying their respective issue of Zero Point, once you break down the V-bucks-to-dollars of it all, but it still is another option available to players.

As the title suggests, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point sees DC's Dark Knight thrown into the Fortnite island's battle royale, being forced to use his time in the game's short loop to try to find new allies and survive.

"As I understand it, once the secrets are revealed, that's just now part of the Fortnite universe and how it'll be referenced going further," Zero Point writer Christos Gage explained during a recent virtual press conference. "That's what I thought was so cool about this, is that it's not just for fun. It's not just like, 'Let's throw a Batman on Fortnite island and have them fight some Fortnite characters,' which would have been a lot of fun by itself. But we're actually revealing some really interesting stuff about how the entire world works."

Will you be tracking down the new Batman Zero Wing glider? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!