Battle.Net Mobile App Now Live From Blizzard

Blizzard is aiming to make their client a little more accessible through utilising their brand within the mobile market. With the promised account manager tool now live, the mobile version of Battle.net is currently available for iOS and Android users.

The application itself is still new, so it doesn’t offer much other than basic managing skills such as keeping tabs on what your buds are playing, add new friends, and setting a general status. What many were hoping for was the ability to download, purchase, and manage games remotely – but unfortunately that’s not the case, at least not yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the official Battle.net application description:

Blizzard Battle.net – Stay connected with your friends wherever you are

The Blizzard Battle.net Mobile App lets you stay connected with your friends wherever you are. Chat with friends, see what game they’re playing, and add new ones – right from your mobile device.

Chat with friends:

With mobile chat, it’s easier to coordinate play time, discuss strategies, or just stay in touch. Even if your friends are unavailable or offline, chat history and notifications keep the conversation going.

See what your friends are playing:

You can see at a glance what all your friends are up to, so you know when to jump into a game – or when to get one going yourself. Never miss an opportunity to play together.

Add new friends on the go:

All the features for managing and adding friends on the Battle.net Desktop App are now on your phone. Send and receive friend requests, browse friend suggestions, or even scan a QR code to easily add friends in person.

More features are sure to be added at a later date, similarly to that of the Steam app when Valve first launched it in 2012. The Battle.net application is available in both the Google Play Store and Apple iTunes.