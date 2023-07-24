BattleBit Remastered Update Adds New Map and Mode, Patch Notes Revealed
One of Steam's most popular games of the year, BattleBit Remastered, has just received a big update that adds a new map and mode. By all accounts, BattleBit is one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2023 and has continued to amass a consistently large player base on PC since arriving a little more than a month ago. Now, as a way of keeping up that momentum, the game's latest patch gives players even more content to dive into.
Available to download now on Steam, BattleBit Remastered patch version 1.9.3 has been let loose. As mentioned, the two most notable aspects of this update involve the addition of the new map, MultuIslands, alongside the implementation of Capture the Flag. Outside of these two big implementations, everything else tied to this new update looks to fix various bugs and make a handful of other gameplay changes.
To view all of the tweaks in this new BattleBit Remastered update, you can find the patch notes attached below.
v1.9.3 Patch Notes
- New Game Mode: Capture The Flag!
- New Map: MultuIslands
- Capture the flag, if flag is carried over to any safe zone, main base etc, it will be auto teleported back to flag's spawn point to prevent someone keeping flag in safe zone.
- UI improvements for Capture The Flag
- The spectator mode has been further improved.
- Player lag has been improved during rope climbing.
- The issue where turrets, helicopters, etc. were incorrectly counted as 'shots fired' in stats has been fixed.
- Spawning on players will not be rewarded until the game starts.
- Tanks will no longer apply torque when the wheels are not touching the ground.
- Bullets will only passthrough 50% damage when shot through vehicle windows.
- Salhan – Southern area city buildings were replaced with more durable ones that will block line of sight from A even after destroying it.
- Salhan and Frugis objectives adjustments based on players feedback to avoid spawn camping
- Valley – DOMI 16v16 layout tweaked.
- Eduardovo – DOMI 16v16 layout tweaked.
- Namak – roof exploit fixed.
- incorrect naming of "Support Armor 00 A Big" fixed