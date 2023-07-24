BattleBit Remastered Update Adds New Map and Mode, Patch Notes Revealed

One of Steam's most popular games of the year, BattleBit Remastered, has just received a big update that adds a new map and mode. By all accounts, BattleBit is one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2023 and has continued to amass a consistently large player base on PC since arriving a little more than a month ago. Now, as a way of keeping up that momentum, the game's latest patch gives players even more content to dive into.

Available to download now on Steam, BattleBit Remastered patch version 1.9.3 has been let loose. As mentioned, the two most notable aspects of this update involve the addition of the new map, MultuIslands, alongside the implementation of Capture the Flag. Outside of these two big implementations, everything else tied to this new update looks to fix various bugs and make a handful of other gameplay changes.

To view all of the tweaks in this new BattleBit Remastered update, you can find the patch notes attached below.

v1.9.3 Patch Notes