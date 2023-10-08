BattleBit Remastered Receives Latest Update Adding New Map

The latest patch for the multiplayer first-person shooter BattleBit Remastered has been released and it notably brings a new map to the game. Over the course of the past few months, BattleBit Remastered has started to wane a bit in popularity. While it was once a surprise mega-hit on Steam, the game's player count has dipped sizably over time, which is somewhat to be expected. Now, a new map for BattleBit Remastered is looking to bring players back into the fold by giving them some huge new content.

As of today, update 2.19 for BattleBit Remastered has become available for download and adds Kodiak, which is the game's newest map. Kodiak is said to be inspired by Alaska which means that it's partially covered in snow. It has a variety of different key locations spread across its landscape as well which includes a coast, small town, and a power plant to do battle in. At its core, Kodiak is said to have been created for infantry bouts, so this is a map that will feature a lot of shootouts.

Per usual, this isn't the only new implementation in this BattleBit Remastered update. This patch has also made a couple of other tweaks and fixes, notably to the UI. In addition, a smaller hotfix is also expected to roll out in the coming day (October 9) that will rectify many more issues that have been found by players.

To get a look at everything found in today's update for BattleBit Remastered, you can read the patch notes below.

Patch Notes

New Map: Kodiak

This new playspace finds players taking part in an Invasion on an Alaska-inspired biome, with key locations like Power Stations, Shelter and Port. Overall, this map was designed with Infantry gameplay as the primary focus, while still offering combined arms combat.[1x1 km map]

Coastline (South) is best suited for close quarters and mid-range fire fights. Infantry will find plenty of cover from the Port area to Town.

Inland (North) is where players will find success with mid to long range weapons like DMRs and Snipers, while also serving as a battleground for armored vehicles. Open fields and elevation changes will grant stronger sniper capability.



Between Power Plant and Town you'll notice a small bomb shelter. Utilize it to cross the area safely and avoid exposure to enemy snipers.

UX / UI

The remaining time for weekly challenges will now be displayed on the weekly challenges panel.



Brightness settings will now adjust the screen's brightness instead of applying gamma.

GAMEPLAY

Weekly challenge XP reward bonus increased to 250,000xp from 100,000xp.



Improved networking for packet loss recovery.



Prioritized networking packets for hit registration.



During bandaging, players cannot switch their target (self or friend) once bandaging has begun, unless they are bandaging another teammate who then moves away.

FIXES