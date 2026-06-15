The Witcher Announces New Release Coming This Year

Ahead of The Witcher 4, ahead of The Witcher 3 DLC, and ahead of The Witcher remake, there’s a new release starring Geralt of Rivia arriving this year. More specifically, it’s arriving on December 15. While there is a lot in the pipeline for the series, not much has come out from the series, making this release timely; however, it’s not a new video game. As you may know, before The Witcher was a video game series, it was a fantasy book series. Since the games, the book series has been popularized, so many fans of the series likely already own the book series, but for those who don’t, they are getting a chance to grab a special version of them.

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More specifically, Dark Horse has announced The Witcher: The Last Wish — Complete Collection, a collection of six graphic novel adaptations of Andrzej Sapkowski’s work. Perhaps more than this, the new release comes with a never-before-published adaptation of the framing story The Voice of Reason, as well as other “exclusive content.” Meanwhile, bundled with the six featured graphic novels — The Witcher, A Grain of Truth, The Lesser Evil, A Question of Price, The Edge of the World, and The Last Wish — there will be a cover gallery, a sketchbook section, and a ribbon bookmark. All of this is going to cost a pretty penny, though. More specifically, $124.99. Pre-orders for the 384-page hardcover book are live, but orders won’t ship until December 15, 2026.

“A Dream Come True”

“Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher short stories are masterpieces of fantasy short fiction,” says Marcin Zwierzchowski, Senior Editor/Writer at CD Projekt Red, of the new release. Every single one of them is a masterclass in character creation, subtle worldbuilding, and efficient prose. To be able to adapt them for a comic book medium, and see Geralt, Yennefer, Dandelion, and others take shape with the help of talented artists, is an honor and a dream come true.”

Of course, this is a release for collectors and hardcore fans of The Witcher, but right now, it is the only release fans of the fantasy series are getting this year. Those interested will be able to find it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BooksAMillion, Indigo, Indiebound, and Bookshop.org.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.