Battlefield 1 CTE Isn’t Returning to Consoles

The Battlefield 1 Community Test Environment (CTE) that allows players to test upcoming game builds has returned, but only for PC players.

EA announced days ago that the CTE would be coming back after a hiatus with March 13 being the first day that players could update their CTE to check out what’s being tested in Battlefield 1. However, EA confirmed that PC players would be the only ones able to do this with no plans for the return of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One CTE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As we move forward, we will be re-activating the Battlefield 1 CTE for PC only,” EA said. “In fact, starting on March 13th all PC players will be able to update their Community Test Environment to test out this month’s round of fixes, tweaks, and improvements. Going forward, CTE will only be available on PC, with the Battlefield 1 CTE for PS4 and Xbox One coming to a graceful end.”

When asked why the CTE wouldn’t be available for console owners any longer, EA said that the current goal was to focus on the PC CTE for the time being. But even though console players won’t be able to access the CTE any longer, EA promised that some exciting news would be coming soon that would affect both console and PC players.

“You might be asking yourselves, ‘why is EA/DICE shutting down the console CTE clients?’” EA continued. “We are always striving for parity across platforms, but need to focus our CTE efforts on PC at the moment, but we do have some exciting news coming soon for both PC and Console players.”

What that “exciting news” is remains to be seen, but many players are wondering whether it has something to do with the next Battlefield game. Speculation has already begun about where and when the game will take place, but we do already know that the reveal trailer for the next game is currently being worked on.

But before whatever news EA has is announced, PC players can now take advantage of the CTE once again so long as they own both a copy of Battlefield 1 and the Premium Pass that’s required to play. There is still the question of what’ll happen to the CTE dog tags that console players were supposed to have for making use of the CTE, though an answer wasn’t provided from EA in the Reddit thread.

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!