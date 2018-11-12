‘Battlefield 1’ Players Cease Fire To Pay Tribute To WWI End’s 100th Anniversary

There’s an interesting anniversary you may have missed out on today, as it commemorates the 100th anniversary to the end of World War I. Yep, to the very day. And to celebrate the occasion, several Battlefield 1 players decided to pay tribute with their own form of silence.

The players re-enacted a two-minute moment of silence, similar to what we see in most Veterans’ Day ceremonies. And while not every player interacted as such, it was still interesting to see a majority take part and pay their tributes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA DICE’s Jan David Hassel managed to show off the video, which was originally posted on Reddit, in the tweet below. In it, he notes, “This is the 100 Year Anniversary of the End of WW1. On the 11th Hour we stopped fighting. Battlefield 1 players stop shooting each other to commemorate the end of World War I.”

“This is the 100 Year Anniversary of the End of WW1. On the 11th Hour we stopped fighting.” Battlefield 1 players stop shooting each other to commemorate the end of World War 1.//t.co/bvYTAzK2vE — Jan David Hassel (@JanDavidHassel) November 11, 2018

The war originally started on July 28, 1914 and came to a close on November 11, 1918 — four and a half years almost.

Some of the responses have been golden. And it turns out while there was a “backstab” that took place, the player actually apologized for it.

..and it ended with a backstab but the guy apologized. — Jan David Hassel (@JanDavidHassel) November 11, 2018

That is incredible — Javier (@javierabegazo) November 11, 2018

This is amazing! — V. (@_vixx) November 11, 2018

A beautiful thing much props to the whole server who did that — Tirus666 (@Tirus666) November 11, 2018

Anyone that plays battlefield knows how rare something like this is. — LtVictory Twitch Broadcaster (@LtVic) November 12, 2018

Faith in Humankind Restored.

Thank you for this. — Bajamamut (@Bajamamut) November 11, 2018

Hopefully we’ll see more somber moments like this as time goes on. Without the backstab, obviously.

Meanwhile, players are getting in their rounds with Battlefield 1 now, as Battlefield V is nearly upon us. The game is in Early Access now on Xbox One and PC, with the full release planned to arrive on November 20 on those platforms, as well as PlayStation 4.