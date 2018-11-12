Gaming

‘Battlefield 1’ Players Cease Fire To Pay Tribute To WWI End’s 100th Anniversary

There’s an interesting anniversary you may have missed out on today, as it commemorates the 100th anniversary to the end of World War I. Yep, to the very day. And to celebrate the occasion, several Battlefield 1 players decided to pay tribute with their own form of silence.

The players re-enacted a two-minute moment of silence, similar to what we see in most Veterans’ Day ceremonies. And while not every player interacted as such, it was still interesting to see a majority take part and pay their tributes.

EA DICE’s Jan David Hassel managed to show off the video, which was originally posted on Reddit, in the tweet below. In it, he notes, “This is the 100 Year Anniversary of the End of WW1. On the 11th Hour we stopped fighting. Battlefield 1 players stop shooting each other to commemorate the end of World War I.”

The war originally started on July 28, 1914 and came to a close on November 11, 1918 — four and a half years almost.

Some of the responses have been golden. And it turns out while there was a “backstab” that took place, the player actually apologized for it.

Hopefully we’ll see more somber moments like this as time goes on. Without the backstab, obviously.

Meanwhile, players are getting in their rounds with Battlefield 1 now, as Battlefield V is nearly upon us. The game is in Early Access now on Xbox One and PC, with the full release planned to arrive on November 20 on those platforms, as well as PlayStation 4.

