Battlefield 1 Introduces ‘Shock Operations’, Map Giveaways, and More

As of today, all Battlefield 1 players across all platforms will be able to play the They Shall Not Pass DLC map ‘Rupture’ for free! This map is set during the Second Battle of the Marne has is juxtaposed by beautiful floral scenery awash a gritty and decaying environment. It’s a stunning map, and perfect for those looking for a slightly fresher experience with this FPS.

In addition to Rupture going free, Electronic Arts have also outlined their plans for new content drops over the next several months, including Soissons in May that will task players to take on the biggest tank in World War 1. They Shall Not Pass players will recognize that one, as well.

In June, a new mode is making its way onto the game: Shock Operations. According to the publisher, “The mode supports 40 players and sees attackers and defenders battling over sectors like in fan-favorite Operations mode, but with the action focused to one single map – ideal for those that don’t have time for a full Operations match.”

“Shock Operations will be available on five maps: Giant’s Shadow, Prise de Tahure, Lupkow Pass, Zeebrugge, and River Somme. Most of these maps are normally only available to owners of Battlefield 1Premium Pass or standalone expansion packs. However, base game owners will be able to access them too when playing Shock Operations.”

Though the shooter came out in 2016, the developers over at EA DICE still have quite a bit left up their sleeve as far as content goes. They Shall Not Pass DLC was a treat offering a new gameplay experience, but it’s time to move onto something new before the next installment releases later this year.

As far as the next Battlefield goes, there have been tons of rumors circulating, including a battle royale feature, though nothing so concrete at this time. Luckily, EA has confirmed that the next game in the franchise will be debuting at this year’s EA Play during E3, with playable demos available for attendees. As a huge FPS fan myself, I can’t wait to dive in and see what they have in store … especially in light of all of the recent reports regarding the next Call of Duty cutting out their single-player mode entirely.