Battlefield 1943 Now Available On Xbox One Backward Compatibility

With all the news surrounding Battlefield V this week, Electronic Arts may have felt like it was an appropriate time to revisit one of the better multiplayer offerings in the series, Battlefield 1943.

The game, which released years ago for Xbox 360, was a smash success with its multiplayer-only take on the series, and now players can enjoy it again as it’s been added to the growing list of Xbox One backward compatible games, bringing the count to well over 500.

The game is available to purchase for the low price of $9.99 or you can check it out for free as it’s become available as the latest game on the EA Access program through Xbox One.

Though the game is years old, its servers are still up and running and the game has seen a tremendous traffic boost since its addition to the Xbox One program earlier today. That means you should find lots of fresh competition logging in for the first time, if you haven’t already.

The game can be purchased through the Xbox Live Marketplace, or through this link on Xbox.com. Again, it’s a multiplayer only affair but it contains all the foundations you’ve come to expect from Battlefield games, so it’s sure to be a romp for some.

At the time of its release — nearly ten years ago, mind you — the game got great reviews, with some calling it a multiplayer experience that shouldn’t be missed. Even without the single player component, it managed to attract a pretty huge crowd of players with its intense on-foot and vehicular action. In fact, some would say this set the stage for bigger Battlefield games to come, including Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and, eventually, Battlefield 1.

Here’s the official synopsis from the game page:

“Using the Frostbite engine, Battlefield 1943 takes players back to WWII. The game offers hours of 24 player multiplayer action over three classic and tropic locations; Wake Island, Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima. Delivering the award-winning through-the-gun and vehicle warfare online experience DICE is best recognized for, Battlefield 1943 has players battling in ruthless aerial dog fights and intense trench combat.”

So if you haven’t checked out Battlefield 1943 just yet, you won’t find a better time to dig in!

Battlefield 1943 is also available for PlayStation 3 and PC.