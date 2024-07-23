New Battlefield 2042 Update Released to Conclude Season 7

A new update for Battlefield 2042 has today released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. As of this week, Season 7 of BF2042 has come to a close, which marks the end of the game’s seasonal structure. Electronic Arts and DICE have already made clear that more content is planned to come to the latest Battlefield title in the future, but it won’t be as part of seasonal drops. As a result, today’s new patch looks to make some small tweaks to reflect this.

Downloadable now, update version 8.0.0 for Battlefield 2042 is quite small in stature. The main change that DICE has pushed out with this patch is to do away with the Season 7 thematic that has been seen in BF2042 over the past few months. As such, the game’s various menus and overall aesthetic should now be similar to what Battlefield 2042 first was when it launched back in 2021.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of this tweak, there’s only one other alteration that has been made with this new Battlefield 2042. Specifically, DICE says in its patch notes that it has “increased first-person perspective free look sensitivity of XFAD-4 Draugr to be consistent with other comparable aircraft.” No other gameplay tweaks of any sort have been made to BF2042 today, but more updates are known to be on the horizon.

Moving forward, it’s broadly known what else should be coming to Battlefield 2042. DICE announced in recent days that it’s currently working on a new in-game event that is planned to be released in tandem with Halloween. Further details on what this event will entail haven’t been provided just yet, but we should learn more in the weeks and months ahead. Outside of this, DICE says that it also plans to bring back various vehicles from the “vault” while also continuing to add weekly missions.

Lastly, and as mentioned before, more updates for Battlefield 2042 will continue to roll out but they’ll primarily be tied to bug fixes and other small changes. As a result, DICE is in the process of slowly ending its support for BF2042 as EA moves on to releasing the next game in the series, which is known to be in development.