Battlefield 2042 Season 7 Release Date Announced With New Gameplay Trailer

Electronic Arts and DICE have finally announced the release date for Season 7 of Battlefield 2042. Dubbed Season 7: Turning Point, this latest wave of new content for BF2042 will come in the wake of Season 6, which was a hugely successful one for the multiplayer shooter. Now, with this growing momentum, DICE is looking to bring a ton of new maps, weapons, and other unlockables to Battlefield 2042 to keep players engaged.

Announced with a new trailer, it was revealed that Battlefield 2042 Season 7 will begin one week from today on Tuesday, March 19. This new season for the game has been claimed to add the most new content at once since BF2042 first launched back in 2021. To that end, some of the biggest highlights in Season 7 include two new maps, a new vehicle with the XFAD-4 Draugr (coming later in the season), a new gadget in the Predator SRAW, and three weapons that include the AK5c assault rifle, SCZ-3 submachine gun, and the DFR Strife light machine gun.

You can get a look at all of these new unlockables in action in the new gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 Season 7 right here:

It's all or nothing as you battle for Earth’s most valuable resource in a Chilean desert.



🗺️ Engage in suburban combat on Haven

🏟️ Fight on the battle-torn Stadium

🔫 Wield New Weapons

🪖 100 Battle Pass Tiers



Play #Battlefield 2042 Season 7: Turning Point on March 19. pic.twitter.com/UHkaG3A9mq — Battlefield (@Battlefield) March 12, 2024

Of course, with a new season arriving in Battlefield 2042 that means a new Battle Pass is also being added to the game. The free pass that will be available to all players will come with 30 tiers that include some of the new gadgets and weapons mentioned previously. As for those who opt to buy the Premium Battle Pass, a variety of additional cosmetics will also be earnable alongside all of the new in-game items.

For now, it's not known just how long Season 7 of Battlefield 2042 might last. DICE hasn't said anything about the potential for Season 8 just yet, but given the game's growing strength in recent months, Season 8 definitely seems to be something that will come about later in 2024. Until that time, be sure to let me know what you think about these new additions coming to BF2042 with Season 7 either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.