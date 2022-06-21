Battlefield 2042 Update Is Good News for Fans Bad News for Everyone Else

A new Battlefield 2042 update out of DICE and EA is good news for those still playing and enjoying the latest Battlefield game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but bad news for just about everyone else. When the aforementioned pair released BF2042 last November, it released a mess. At launch, the game was plagued with bugs, weighed down by substantial performance issues, and missing basic content and features from previous games. It's taken months to fix some of these issues, with plenty of problems remaining unsolved.

Earlier in the month, we relayed word of a report from a reputable and reliable source that EA and DICE assigned only a "skeleton crew" to work on Battlefield 2042, with the bulk of the studio being reassigned to new projects. If true, this was the final nail in the coffin for the game. However, EA and DICE were quickly to shoot down this report, and now it's claiming that the latter has no time for anything else but Battlefield 2042. In other words, we know have some vastly conflicting information.

When DICE general manager Rebecka Coutaz was asked if projects beyond Battlefield -- like reviving Mirror's Edge -- are on the backburner currently, Coutaz said DICE is "only focusing on Battlefield 2042." This is obviously great news for those still playing the shooter, and bad news for everyone else who would like to see DICE move on, whether to the next Battlefield game, a new Star Wars Battlefront, or a Mirror's Edge revival.

"Totally. We are only focusing on Battlefield 2042," said Coutaz while speaking to GamesIndustry. "There is no time for anything else and this is what we want to do. In three years, we want to be the first-person shooter powerhouse that DICE deserves to be, and that is what we're going for. I want the team to be really proud about Battlefield 2042. That is what they are chasing and they have their heart and the passion there. We want to be really, really proud of DICE. We want DICE to be the number one spot for first-person shooter games in Europe, and one of the powerhouses in the world. It's a fabulous team. We're going to make magic together."

"We're going to make magic together" doesn't sound like something you say about a game you're going about to ride off into the sunset with. So, perhaps the reports are wrong and Battlefield 2042 is going to be salvaged and supported heartily. It's hard to imagine, but Coutaz seems very definitive about it. Of course, this could just be PR speak, so take the claims with a grain of salt, no matter how definitive they sound.