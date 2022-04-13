Battlefield 2042 Fans Unhappy With Massive Update Announcement

Battlefield 2042 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is getting a massive update next week. Ahead of this community manager at DICE, Kevin Johnson, has previewed some of what fans can expect from the substantial update. Unfortunately, for Johnson and other rest of DICE still working on the game, BF2042 fans are seemingly unimpressed with the update, or at least that’s what many twitter replies to the tweet previewing the update suggest.

Update 4.0 for Battlefield 2042 is set to go live next week, with the patch notes going live at the start of that week too,” said Johnson of the update. “There are over 400+ Individual Fixes, Bugs, and QoL Improvements to go through next week.” Johnson continues:

“In Update 4.0, Rao and Paik shall have their traits updated. Sundance has also received some fixes to their Grenade Belt, allowing for better Anti-Armor Grenade target acquisition within their immediate vicinity rather than things football fields away! Ribbons have been tweaked in order to allow easier unlocking across modes such as Rush. XP for Support Actions and Teamplay within the game have also been balanced to ensure teamwork remains king. Vehicular Warfare balancing alongside targetted tweaks to the likes of the Bolte, to ensure that Infantry/Vehicle counter play still has some bite! Bug Fixes towards the ADS bug when exiting a vehicle and reviving near obstacles are also in this update. Attachments shall also receive an overhaul in Update 4.0, with a focus on ensuring they feel unique and have an impact on your loadout choice and gunplay. While this merely scratches the surface of Update 4.0 in #Battlefield 2042, we do appreciate the patience afforded to us with getting this update out there. Again, truly looking forward to your feedback as the update goes live, next week.”

This is the extent of the preview, and of course, if this is what it’s in the preview, then presumably the rest of the update is less consequential, or at least that’s what appears to be the assumption many have made after reading the thread, and these fans aren’t impressed.

Right now, there’s no word when exactly the update will go live, but we will keep you updated. In the meantime, for more Battlefield 2042 news, rumors, leaks, and speculation click here.