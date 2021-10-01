Battlefield 2042 Gives “No Warnings” When It Comes to Cheating

Electronic Arts shared a Battlefield 2042 post this week detailing the policies involving the community, cheating, and overall positive play. Within that preview of the creators’ stances on the new Battlefield game, the team spoke about cheating in no uncertain terms: “There are no warnings and no suspensions when it comes to cheating.” Cheaters get instantly banned from games, and because the game is cross-platform, a ban means access on other platforms is instantly revoked as well.

Within the “Fair Play” section of the new Battlefield 2042 blog, the creators confirmed that the game will use Easy-Anti Cheat to protect players, a feature that’s already present in games like Apex Legends. That shouldn’t be surprising by now, but what might’ve been unexpected is the no-excuses stance that’s being taken on cheating this time around.

“Another change for Battlefield 2042 is that due to cross-play functionality, when a cheater is sanctioned it will cause them to be instantly disconnected mid-match and permanently banned across all platforms,” the post said. “As before, we still have the ability to apply IP and hardware bans if necessary. To keep our community a fair place, we have a no tolerance rule in place. There are no warnings and no suspensions when it comes to cheating. If you don’t play by the rules, you’re out.”

While those are the rules that’ll be present in Battlefield 2042 from the game’s launch and onward, that won’t be the end of EA’s anti-cheat efforts. The post said “combating modern cheating solutions is an ongoing commitment that doesn’t end at launch” and that resources will continually be invested into the anti-cheat aspects of the game.

As for what actually happens when you report a cheater, players will get a notification saying that the report has been received and will be looked over. If actions are taken against a reported player, the person who did the reporting will receive the much more satisfying update that says the report was legit and action was taken.

Given how prevalent cheating is in shooters – especially in free-to-play games like Call of Duty: Warzone where creating new accounts is less of a burden – it’s not surprising to see EA cracking down harder on cheaters. Call of Duty: Vanguard already had cheaters present in its beta, so we’ll have to see soon how Battlefield 2042 fairs whenever its beta begins soon.