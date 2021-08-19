Call of Duty: Warzone Is Getting a New Vanguard Map This Year

✖

Call of Duty: Vanguard will unsurprisingly be injected into Call of Duty: Warzone just as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War both were, but those playing the new Call of Duty game won’t have to wait forever for that integration to happen. That’s because the new Call of Duty game will bring about a new Warzone map that’s scheduled to release this year, and with the game itself out in November, that means people will soon after see Vanguard content in the battle royale game.

Activision and Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games spoke about the plans for the new game’s Warzone integration during a preview event prior to Thursday’s reveal. It was confirmed there that Raven Software would continue working on Warzone after having worked on it through both the Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War eras, and on top of that, would be developing a new Warzone map releasing this year.

As players have come to expect from the integrations of the past two Call of Duty games, this Vanguard/Warzone crossover will mean new weapons and Operators will be added to Warzone. This will form a sort of “metaverse,” the Vanguard developers said, with three distinct eras to be present in Warzone after the Vanguard integration.

While it wasn’t confirmed that that Warzone map would release at the exact same time as Vanguard, the commitment of releasing it this year will come as good news for those who recall waiting a long time for the full Black Ops Cold War integration to happen. Plans for the integration were announced prior to the release of Black Ops Cold War in November 2020, but it wasn’t until April 2021 that the battle royale game’s map was updated to be Verdansk ’84. Weapons and Operators had already been trickling into Warzone by that point, but many players were left unsatisfied with how long the crossover took to complete since it was assumed we’d be getting another annual Call of Duty in 2021.

For those worried about the prevalence of cheaters in Warzone, it was also confirmed that the Vanguard crossover will bring about a new anti-cheat system. How that’ll perform against cheaters remains to be seen, but with Raven Software and Activision frequently discussing their anti-cheat efforts in the past, it’s unsurprising to see more being invested into that area.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on November 5th.