Battlefield 2042 First Gameplay Footage Teased

Battlefield 2042 was finally revealed by Electronic Arts and DICE just a few days ago, but at this point in time, we still haven't seen actual gameplay footage from the upcoming shooter. Instead, that reveal is planned to take place tomorrow during Xbox and Bethesda's E3 2021 showcase. Prior to that event, however, we have now received our first brief glimpse of Battlefield 2042's gameplay, although it's somewhat hard to make out.

This new gameplay footage in question was shared on social media today by the official Battlefield account. A 15-second video was released which contained roughly three to five seconds of footage in total showing us what Battlefield 2042 will look like. Although it's hard to really take anything major away from the gameplay that is shown, we can see a few brief snippets primarily involving a helicopter. This footage is also said to be from Battlefield 2042's pre-alpha phase, which means that it's still a pretty early version of the game.

In all likelihood, this exact footage is going to show up tomorrow during Battlefield 2042's presentation at the Xbox showcase. Based on what we're seeing here, DICE and EA might just opt to show off one large multiplayer match from the game to give players a better idea of how it's going to play as a whole. And even though what we've primarily seen in this footage centers around a vehicle, we'll surely get some new glimpses from the perspective of various soldiers in the full reveal.

Whenever that Battlefield 2042 footage does release tomorrow, we'll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com once it goes live. Until then, you can look forward to picking up the game later this year on October 22 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

