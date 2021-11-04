Battlefield 2042 Portal Trailer Reveals Classic Multiplayer Maps

The release of Battlefield 2042 is quickly approaching, and DICE has been slowly revealing more information about the game. Today, the developer revealed new information on Battlefield Portal. The mode will offer content spanning the history of the series, including Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1942. Players will be able to revisit the maps as they originally released, which would be exciting enough on its own. However, the developer has also added the option to tailor the experience as players see fit. DICE is promising a significant number of customization options, including bullet velocity, weapon loadouts, health regeneration, and more.

Two maps have been announced from each game: Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942, Arica Harbor and Valparaiso from Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Noshahr Canals and Caspian Border from Battlefield 3. DICE has confirmed that all of these maps will be available at launch. Portal mode will be controlled from the game’s website, and users will not have to own the game to access it. Instead, they will only have to “have an EA Account that’s in good standing.” Players can then share these experiences via a share code and they can then be downloaded from the server.

Over the last few weeks, there has been some negativity directed at Battlefield 2042, but reception to Battlefield Portal has been extremely positive! From the replies to the Tweet above, it seems that a lot of fans are excited by the possibilities. This seems like a great way to honor the history of the Battlefield series, while giving players the tools to do something new and different. It remains to be seen if Portal can deliver on its potential, but fans won’t have to wait long to find out!

Battlefield 2042 will release November 19th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

