Battlefield 2042: Pre-Orders, Bonuses, and Release Date Details

EA and DICE took the wraps off of the next installment in the Battlefield franchise today - Battlefield 2042. The first trailer has plenty of fans excited, and the good news is that they won't have to wait too long to get their hands on it. The release date for Battlefield 2042 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC is coming up fast on October 22nd, and pre-orders are live now.

Battlefield 2042 is priced at $59.99 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions going for $69.99. Pre-orders for the physical copies are live here at Best Buy now. Additional retailers will be added here as they become available.

As far as pre-order bonuses are concerned, you'll get early access to the open beta, Mr. Chompy Epic Weapon Charm, the Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife, and the Landfall Player Card Background and Old Guard Tag.

According to the official description, "Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction."

Note that the "All-Out Warfare" mode will be locked at 64 players if you are participating on a PS4 or Xbox One. It is one of three modes for the game that will include Hazard Zone and an unannounced third option. The unannounced mode has been described as "a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with." Note that there is no campaign or Battle Royale mode. You can learn more about Battlefield 2042 modes right here.

In Battlefield 2042, players will take on the role of Specalists that are grouped into four different categories – Recon, Engineer, Support, and Assault. The first launch maps are “Kaleidoscope” set in South Korea, “Manifest” set in Singapore, “Orbital” set in French Guiana, “Discarded” set in India, “Renewal” set in Egypt, “Hourglass” set in Qatar, and “Breakaway” set in Antarctica.

