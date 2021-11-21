Battlefield 2042 Is One of Steam’s Worst User-Reviewed Games Ever

Battlefield 2042 has only been available for a few days now, but it’s clear that players are not happy. As of this writing, the latest from DICE is now the eighth worst rated game in the history of Steam. The game can be found ranked on the Steam250 “Hall of Shame” website, which aggregates reviews from Steam users (as opposed to opinions from critics). It says a lot about how players feel about Battlefield 2042‘s launch, and it’s a bad omen for EA, given the fact that fans of the FPS genre have no shortage of games to choose from, at the moment.

On Steam, Battlefield 2042 has received more than 33,000 reviews. A glance at the game’s page shows players calling it “a cash grab,” disrespectful,” and “unfinished.” The game just hasn’t managed to deliver the type of experience fans of the series have come to expect. EA and DICE will continue to update and improve the game over the coming months, but it’s obvious that players are very unhappy. In the past, EA has managed to turn around opinion on some of its most divisive titles (Star Wars Battlefront II springs to mind), but it could be a very long time before Battlefield 2042 manages to do the same.

The negativity surrounding Battlefield 2042 is much worse than most fans could have anticipated, but there were a number of troubling signs leading up to launch. During the game’s early access, many expressed displeasure with Hazard Zone mode calling it “boring and pointless.” There were also concerns of lack of in-game voice chat at launch. Last month, insider Tom Henderson shared reports of a troubled development, with management ignoring problems shared by the team, and stressing the need to emulate features from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Following the game’s launch, it seems those early concerns were quite justified!

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

