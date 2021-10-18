Battlefield 2042 Report Points to Troubled Development, Attempts to Copy Call of Duty

According to a new Gaming Intel report from industry insider Tom Henderson, development on Battlefield 2042 has not been a smooth process. A source for Henderson attributes these problems to management, which has ignored problems brought by the team, while encouraging them to copy some of the most popular elements from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Henderson states that he’s “unclear what exactly this means,” but cites the operators from Modern Warfare as one example that made its way into Battlefield 2042. “Specialists” in the game have taken the place of the class system that has appeared in previous Battlefield titles.

Apparently, this attempt to court the Call of Duty crowd has also extended to content creators. Henderson points out that multiple content creators associated with Call of Duty were brought in for the game’s beta capture event, but creators traditionally associated with the Battlefield series were left out. For longtime fans of the series, this focus on a completely different shooter franchise might cause some concern.

Henderson’s report comes after the release of the Battlefield 2042 beta. While some people greatly enjoyed the beta, others felt that it seemed to be in a place that didn’t reflect how far along the game should be. Notably, the beta contained a significant number of bugs. Henderson also states that he’s heard that DICE is having “major stability issues with builds of the game.”

There’s more than a month to go until the release of Battlefield 2042, and there’s still hope that some of these technical issues will be resolved by then. Henderson’s report ends on a dour note, however, revealing that some employees are fearing for their jobs given the state of the game. This holiday season is going to be a competitive one for the first-person shooter genre, with Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo Infinite both releasing within a few weeks of Battlefield 2042. Hopefully, Battlefield 2042 will end up being an enjoyable experience when it launches.

Battlefield 2042 will release November 19th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Battlefield 2042? Did you check out the game’s beta? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!