Shroud Reveals the Biggest Issue With Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone

Battlefield 2042 is still a few days away from release, but some players have gotten the chance to jump into early access, including Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. The Twitch streamer apparently took a little time off from New World to play DICE’s latest. In particular, Shroud has been spending time with Battlefield 2042‘s new Hazard Zone, but there’s one major issue he’s come across: the mode just isn’t good for unlocking new attachments. Hazard Zone features less players than other modes, resulting in fewer potential kills, which is what helps players unlock new attachments in the game.

“For the unlocks of attachments, you need X amount of kills,” Shroud told viewers during a stream.”So, you probably want to farm a different game mode to get more kills.Because in this, farming your guns and stuff, it’s going to take toolong.”

Shroud prefaced those comments by saying that he wishes the game would allow players to simply purchase those attachments. However, that doesn’t seem to be what DICE had in mind, and players that want to unlock more will just have to spend time with other modes. Of course, that might not be a problem for some players, as opinion on Hazard Zone seems fairly mixed at the moment. On social media, a lot of Battlefield 2042 players have shared their displeasure with the mode, with one Twitter user calling it “boring and pointless” and another stating that it “literally has no purpose.”

Despite some of this early negativity, some players seem to be enjoying Hazard Zone. With Battlefield 2042 just a few days away from its official release, we should get a much better idea of how players feel about the mode very soon! Hopefully, it can prove to be a worthy addition to the franchise.

Battlefield 2042 will release November 19th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

