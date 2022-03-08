Battlefield 2042 Update 3.3 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Battlefield 2042 has today gone live across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. This update, which is version 3.3, is one that developer DICE promised would be coming last week. Although there isn’t a ton that has been changed in this new patch overall, some big inclusions will surely stand out to some players.

Perhaps the most notable change that has come in this new update for Battlefield 2042 is an overhaul to the in-game Scoreboard. After receiving numerous pieces of feedback from fans, DICE has now tried to make the scoreboard easier to read. However, the studio also noted that it’s not done tweaking this feature. “While these changes were two of your most-requested missing pieces, this is the first version of the Scoreboard, and further improvements will be made to this in subsequent updates, based upon your continued feedback such as the Scoreboard being available during the End of Round screens,” EA said in a new blog today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of this alteration to the Scoreboard, the latest patch for Battlefield 2042 mainly just fixes a handful of glitches and other bugs that have been found in the game. Lastly, though, DICE has also now given certain players the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle in this update as well. This bundle includes a number of new skins as a way of saying thanks to those who stuck it out with Battlefield 2042’s rough launch.

If you’d like to find the full list of patch notes for Battlefield 2042’s update 3.3, you can find them down below.

General

Fixed a game crash that could occur on Origin or Xbox One when signing in/out while using an Xbox One controller

Setting “Chat” Key Bindings no longer requires a game restart to take effect

Adjusted Aim Assist on console to ensure that the system is in effect when analogue sticks are at 100% of their range. Previously it was only active at ranges below 100%

Fixed a bug where takedowns would not result in a kill on Xbox One and PlayStation®4

Established new location for our EU Data Centre as Frankfurt

Modes

Conquest & Breakthrough – fixed a bug where the Securing Objective XP-event was triggered even after a Capture Point was already fully captured

Hazard Zone – fixed a visual bug displaying squad mates during the match found sequence

Hazard Zone – fixed a bug where the End of Round XP gains sometimes didn’t trigger

The Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle

All Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Pass, Year 1 Pass and Ultimate Pack upgrade owners, and EA Play Pro subscribers can now enjoy the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle as a thank you for your loyalty from the entire Battlefield team.

The bundle contains the following items: