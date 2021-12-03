New Battlefield Games Teased by EA

A number of new games in the Battlefield franchise have been teased by Electronic Arts. In the wake of Battlefield 2042 launching last month, EA and developer DICE have made clear they are committed to the latest installment in the multiplayer shooter series for the long haul and will continue to update it over time. Despite this commitment, though, EA has now revealed that it is planning the larger “Battlefield Universe”, which will see the franchise receiving new games in the future.

In a new report from GameSpot, EA revealed that it is in the process of making a number of changes when it comes to the Battlefield IP. For starters, Vince Zampella, who previously has helmed franchises such as Call of Duty and Titanfall, will now be in charge of Battlefield. DICE’s general manager Oskar Gabrielson was also revealed to now be leaving the studio for a new job that is outside of EA.

Speaking more to the upcoming games that are in the pipeline, EA has revealed that Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto and his new Seattle-based studio will now be working on “new experiences” set in the Battlefield franchise. Conversely, studio Ripple Effect, which created the Portal mode seen in Battlefield 2042, is said to also be working on something new that is set within this world. This new project from Ripple Effect will be developed in tandem with the studio continuing to work on Portal over time.

Byron Beede, who is one of the leads associated with the Battlefield series at EA, opened up more about what fans can expect from Lehto’s team specifically when it comes to the franchise. “While he and his team in the Seattle area are just getting started on building the Battlefield world of tomorrow, their work will shape later seasons for 2042 and beyond,” Beede explained. “This new studio will act as the driver for narrative in tight collaboration with DICE and Ripple Effect Studios to help build great player experiences in the Battlefield universe.

It remains to be seen how all of these plans work out for those at EA, but it’s clear that the publisher believes that Battlefield will be integral to the company in the future. In the short term, though, expect to see Battlefield 2042 receive numerous more updates and content drops in the months ahead as EA looks to have the game take hold with players in a major way.

How do you feel about EA doubling down on Battlefield following the rough launch of Battlefield 2042? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.