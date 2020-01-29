Battlefield 5 Chapter 6: Into the Jungle Release Date Announced

The upcoming significant update to Battlefield V, Chapter 6: Into the Jungle, is expected to open up new parts of the video game’s Pacific Theater gameplay with the addition of a new map, new weapons, and more. And now, EA and DICE have announced when, exactly, players can get their hands on the new content, and it’s perhaps sooner than you might think.

Specifically, Chapter 6: Into the Jungle is set to release for Battlefield V on February 6th. Included — for free — in the update is a new map, Solomon Islands, and weapons like the Model 37 shotgun and the M2 Carbine. There’s also new gadgets, elites, and more, even. You can check out a whole mess of them featured in the trailer below.

“We’ve designed Solomon Islands for intimate jungle infantry combat combined with land and sea vehicle warfare,” EA’s official website for Battlefield V reads. “You’ll notice how a mode like Breakthrough shines when played on this map. Defenders can stay hidden and use the terrain to hold the line, but attackers will have several options: flanking, sending in infantry, or utilizing landing boats for a frontal assault.”

Welcome to the Jungle 🐍 pic.twitter.com/7erLpUE2bA — Battlefield V (@Battlefield) January 28, 2020

This, of course, isn’t the first time Battlefield V has dabbled in the Pacific Theater, but it certainly sounds like the new additions will be most welcome. The trailer makes it seem like an intense battle in a small space, which can be one of the places the Battlefield games shine, and the new weapons and gadgets look extremely useful — especially that aforementioned M2 Carbine for Assault players.

What do you think of what we’ve seen of the new Battlefield V chapter so far? Are you excited to play when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Battlefield V is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Chapter 6: Into the Jungle, which includes the new content mentioned above, is scheduled to release on February 6th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Battlefield video game right here.