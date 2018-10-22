‘Battlefield 5’ Won’t Be Getting Many War Stories Via DLC After Release

While Battlefield V is going to have a huge focus on multiplayer between traditional battles and its Battle Royale mode, it’s not forgetting about single players as it’ll be bringing back War Stories with a vengeance. But don’t expect too many extensions to the story following its release.

On a recent Reddit post, DICE global community manager Dan Mitre confirmed that a DLC chapter called The Last Tiger would release in December, bringing the count of total War Stories of the game to four. (The first three will be included with the game at release.) But after that, the team will focus specifically on multiplayer endeavors for DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After The Last Tiger is released in December, there is currently no plan to add additional War Stories through Tides of War,” noted Mitre.

Now, this could change in the future depending on the popularity of the mode, which has been pretty high thus far. (It was also a huge draw upon its initial introduction in Battlefield 1 a couple of years ago.) But it looks like the team is focused on making multiplayer last following its release with new content.

Still, you’ve got four jam-packed stories that you’ll be able to enjoy, and that should be more than enough to please fans — especially with the different perspectives we’ll see on both sides of the war.

The team also confirmed other details, including free giveaways of items at launch to make up for the game’s recent delay; and the fact that it’s officially gone gold, which means there will be no further delays as it marches towards its release next month.

There hasn’t really been too much of a roadmap revealed regarding Battlefield V just yet, but we should know more soon considering that it’s coming up quick. As expected, all the DLC should be free of charge, though this could change depending on what’s introduced.

And don’t forget, if you pre-order the game’s Deluxe Edition, you’ll get your hands on bonus content, including five Battlefield 1 weapons, as well as Special Assignments and a Paratrooper Outfit.

Battlefield V releases on November 20 for Xbox One, PlayStation and Origin PC.