Battlefield 5 Developer Reveals What Went Wrong With the Game

✖

From the outset, Battlefield 5 was a game that proved to be very divisive amongst longtime fans. While some simply didn't like that the franchise opted to go back to World War II, others had greater issues with the multiplayer component in particular. As a whole, it was a Battlefield game that wasn't as fondly received as other entries. Now, one major developer associated with the project has explained why they think this is.

Shared on social media recently, former DICE director Alan Kertz brought up with he thought went wrong with Battlefield 5. In a general sense, Kertz said that the game was one that DICE itself kept struggling to find common ground on at the studio which is why it ended up being received in the way that it did. "It’s hard to salvage a game which was so divided internally on what it should be, especially coming back from parental leave after being away the entire main production period," Kertz said. "I gave it a direction. Not everyone liked it and not all of the direction was achieved. That’s life."

It’s hard to salvage a game which was so divided internally on what it should be, especially coming back from parental leave after being away the entire main production period. I gave it a direction. Not everyone liked it and not all of the direction was achieved. That’s life. — Alan Kertz (@Demize99) April 5, 2021

While it seems that even former developers that worked on Battlefield 5 are willing to admit that the game could have been better, there is hope that this year's installment won't turn out the same way. In the wake of Battlefield 5 being received in the way that it did, Electronic Arts seemingly let DICE take more time to work on the next entry in the series. That game, which is tentatively called Battlefield 6, is set to be released later this year. Hopefully, with more time to work on the title, DICE can craft a clearer vision for the latest shooter and can bring more fans back into the fold that may have quit on Battlefield 5 soon after launch.

Battlefield 6 is set to release later this year and will at the very least be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Conversely, if you'd like to check out Battlefield 5, you can still play the game right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Do you have more hope for Battlefield 6 this year? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T MP1st]