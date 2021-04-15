New Battlefield 6 Release Report Has Fans Divided

A new report about the release of Battlefield 6, this year's new Battlefield game, has fans of the first-person shooter series divided. The Battlefield 6 reveal trailer is expected to be revealed next month, and ahead of this, EA and DICE are radio silent. Despite this, the game has been in the headlines plenty thanks to rumors, reports, and leaks about the first-person shooter, including many from industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson.

Taking to Twitter, Henderson shared a brand new report about the game, relaying word that he hasn't heard anything concrete about the game coming to last-gen consoles, which is to say PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X. And as Henderson notes, this indicates that it's probably because it will be exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Adding to this, Henderson brings up the reports that Battlefield 6 will be offered through Xbox Game Pass the day it releases, noting this is probably to boost the player count because it won't be on last-gen consoles.

"In other news, I still have yet to hear anything concrete that Battlefield will come to past-gen consoles," said Henderson. "Theory - it indicates to me that it probably won't and the biggest reason Battlefield will come to the Xbox Game Pass on day one is to boost up player numbers."

As you would expect, this report has been met with skepticism, with many noting it's very much unlike EA to leave money on the table, which it would be doing if it doesn't put the game on last-gen consoles. In fact, it will leave a ton of money on the table. Players are also simply divided about the report and whether or not it's good news or bad news.