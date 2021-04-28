Battlefield 6 Will Reportedly Have Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode

✖

Battlefield 6 will reportedly have a free-to-play battle royale mode, likely inspired by the success of Call of Duty: Warzone, which, according to Activision, hasn't just evolved the series, but changed the way Activision views the franchise. Unfortunately, details on the battle royale mode are still light, but industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson seems bullish in its potential, noting that he thinks many will migrate from Warzone to it once it's out.

What remains to be seen is whether or not the battle royale mode will be available at launch this holiday season or come later like Warzone did when it hit a few months after Modern Warfare. If EA and DICE want Battlefield 6 to compete with other battle royale heavy hitters, it will do well to have it at launch, but of course, this is easier said than done.

More so than Call of Duty, Battlefield is suited for battle royale given its emphasis on deliberate gunplay and large-scale battles. That said, good cosmetics and an engaging progression loop are just as important as the moment-to-moment gameplay, and this is something Battlefield has little reputation with.

Yeah. I said we're getting a BR months ago but not a lot of details at the moment. A free to play BR to entice players to purchase the full game is going to be pretty standard in the industry moving forward IMO. https://t.co/ck5CpGNsIo — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 26, 2021

At the moment of publishing, EA and DICE haven't said a word about the game having a battle royale mode. That said, we know a reveal is imminent, so it's possible we will know more about a possible battle royale mode then. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. Henderson is a premier source, but this is all still information of the unofficial variety.

Battlefield 6 is set to release sometime this holiday season. Right now, there's been no word of platforms, but the expectation is the game will release via PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and possibly PS4 and Xbox One as well. For more coverage on the upcoming shooter -- including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.