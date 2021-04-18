Battlefield 6 Plot Details Leak Online

✖

It's nearly May and Electronic Arts has yet to say much in a public manner this year when it comes to Battlefield 6. The latest installment in the long-running shooter franchise is poised to arrive later on in 2021 but outside of a handful of details, there's still very little that we know about the game in an official capacity. Fortunately, this is where gaming insiders have got our backs.

Tom Henderson, who is someone that often has reliable information on franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield, recently shared some new information about the plot that will be present in Battlefield 6. Specifically, Henderson offered up some more details on the setting and conflict that will be at the center of it. According to Henderson, Battlefield 6 centers around an entanglement between the United States and Russia. Your character is then a special operative from other "fallen nations." Henderson claims that because of this "all nations are playable in some capacity."

The game plot is USA vs Russia, but you play as specialist units from fallen nations. So all other nations are playable in some capacity. My best bet here is that Russia have captured the island to use it's resources and the USA side are infiltrating/capturing it :) https://t.co/lBt3HJmhT9 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 15, 2021

Henderson didn't say much more about how this will affect the campaign of Battlefield 6, as what he was talking about here specifically involves the multiplayer aspect. It's also worth stressing that what Henderson is saying here might very well not be true once we learn more about the game in the coming months. That being said, his track record in the past likely tells us that this information is incredibly plausible.

Battlefield 6 still doesn't have a release date, but it should launch at some point later this year across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. If you'd like to read more about some of the leaked information that we know about the title, you can head over to our coverage hub right here to learn more.

