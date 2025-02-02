Battlefield 6 Report Leaks Reveals Chance to Play it Very Soon

Following the disastrous Battlefield 2042, and the mediocre Battlefield V before it, both Battlefield fans and developer DICE are desperate for the next Battlefield game. More than this, desperate for it to be good. To this end, according to a new report, developer DICE and publisher EA are attempting to ensure this will be the case with extensive playtesting. And the first playtest for the game, tentatively dubbed Battlefield 6, is reportedly coming very soon.

It’s been crickets on the Battlefield 6 front, but according to a new report EA has begun to send out non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to select members of the Battlefield community, as well as content creators, for a playtest that is apparently going to start this coming week.

Obviously, this is a closed playtest, which is why EA and DICE aren’t saying anything publicly about it. However, while it is a closed playtest it is possible you could end up being contacted for it as it does appear fans have been contacted. How many are being selected for those playtest though, is unclear. It is presumably very limited though, or at least that’s typically how these type of early closed playtests go.

Not only is all of this being reported, but as YouTuber DANNYonPC flagged, one of the aforementioned content creators actually recently posted on social media platform X about the playtest, leaking it in the process.

Finer details about the playtest have not been divulged, and unfortunately everyone participating will be under NDA so the chances any information will come of this for fans who don’t participate are slim. However, there is always the possibility of a leak, whether on accident like how the content creator leaked the existence of this in the first place or deliberately behind anonymity.

At the moment of publishing, neither DICE nor EA have commented on the reports or leaks about this playtest. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on the latest Battlefield 6 news by checking out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the upcoming Battlefield game.

