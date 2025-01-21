Battlefield 2042 Gets First New Update of 2025 With Big Changes

Electronic Arts and DICE have released the first new update for Battlefield 2042 in 2025. For the most part, support for BF2042 in recent months has been winding down as DICE has started to turn its attention toward the next Battlefield game, which reportedly could be titled Battlefield 6. And while Battlefield 6 could arrive as soon as this year, DICE is still making sure that support for Battlefield 2042 hasn’t completely fallen by the wayside just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, update version 8.4.0 for Battlefield 2042 is available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This patch most notably brings the M3A3 Bradley and the BMP-2 vehicles into BF2042, both of which stem from previous Battlefield games. In addition, a new Frontlines Unlocked game mode has also been added and will be followed by an Unlocked version of Conquest going live next week. Lastly, and expectedly, this update is also filled with numerous bug fixes and other tweaks associated with various weapons, vehicles, and gameplay mechanics in BF2042.

To get a full look at everything that has been altered in this new Battlefield 2042 update, you can find the lengthy patch notes attached below.

Changelog

Battlefield 2042 IFV’s – M3A3 Bradley & BMP-2

Developer comment: The changes to the Bradley and BMP-2 will affect the new additions to the Battlefield 2042 roster, and do not include the versions usable in Portal.

Added a new slot for both vehicles to open up the possibility to mix and match different loadouts.

Added visual effects for systemic damage on the IFVs.

Improved visibility of driver first-person views when second seat gunner rotates.

Both vehicles are now using a 4 seat configuration down from 6, in order to better fit in the category they are set in.

IFVs armor-piercing shell now penetrates the dozer shield.

The primary cannon of the IFV’s velocity increased by 10%.

Increased damage of armor-piercing shell vs Soldier body.

Various abilities have been moved between slots to allow for specific vehicle builds.

Added active protection system for both IFVs.

Added thermal weapons for passengers of the IFVs.

Updated the mesh along with various other changes to the art for the Bradley and BMP to better fit in with the Battlefield 2042 world.

Added coax weapon and mesh for the Bradley.

Additional abilities and weapons: Shared loadout Primary: 25mm cannon Secondary weapons: New to Bradley: Coax machine gun, Guided missile, APFSDS-T Sabot Shells TOW Gunner: New: HMG with Thermal scope. HMG Equipment slot 1: Thermal Smoke Package Active Armor Improved warhead Equipment slot 2: New: Repair System New Active Protection System Equipment slot 3: New: Stealth Package Quick reload – see balance changes below Maintenance – see balance changes below Proximity scan – tweaked version of previously electronic warfare package.

Ability changes: Improved warhead Now deals 25% more damage on impact and blast damage.

Developer comment: Previously was only on impact. This is to double down on the glass cannon build when configured with this ability. Vehicle armor is now compromised when using this ability and will take more damage than usual.

Developer comment: This also supplements the glass cannon build. All weapons on the vehicle now benefit from this ability, not just primary weapons. Stealth Package New: Now hides the vehicle from most spotting attempts. New: Hides the vehicle from thermal optics. Lock on weapons take longer to lock on to the vehicle – same functionality players know from Thermal Camo in Portal. Maintenance Shortens the time it takes for the natural health regen to kick in, it repairs the vehicle at a higher rate and it also applies on each systemic damage of vehicle so broken system will be back online quicker. Quick Reload Package It now applies on all vehicle weapons (previously only applied on primary weapons), weapons such as the COAX that do not use a reload or replenish will instead have a longer up time before reaching overheat threshold. Active Armor It applies on both vehicle armor and each system, requiring all vehicle systems to take additional damage before breaking. Guided Missile Added the possibility to fire and lock on after in order to open up opportunities for new gameplay moments.

Developer comments: We will monitor this change and evaluate its impact going forward.

Increased impact damage of primary cannon from 32 to 48

Improved mobility on both IFV’s, it should now be easier to move from stand still position and turning at various speeds.

Added new minimap and in world icon for the IFVs.

Guided missiles fired by the IFV will no longer lock on air vehicles, unless a teammate designates the air vehicle.

Updated the distance and angle locking criteria for the guided missiles on IFVs.

Proximity scan now has a 20m radius and functions for both infantry and explosives.

Updated FoV for IFVs’ passengers.

Improved zoom view on the IFV to be compatible with other Battlefield 2042 vehicles.

IFVs now use the same material and damage model as other vehicles of the same type.

The M3A3 Bradley now has zoom on the port weapons.

Updated camera position and aim constraints on all seats for both new IFVs.

Fixed an issue that shots with steep angles wouldn’t deal consistent damage.

Added new UI elements for the guided missile of the IFVs to support their behavior and readability.

Added new impact hit audio elements depending on which ability is equipped for the IFVs to help readability. For example, when using Improved Warhead, your vehicle has less armor than usual, therefore damage sounds will be more noticeable.

Missile arm activates when using both tow or guided missiles.

Improved flying characteristics of tow and guided missiles on IFVs.

Added new icons for passive abilities.

Added landing boosters for the IFVs when called in via the call-ins menu.

Added BMP-2 and Bradley to the end of round screen.

Updated position of camera when applying cosmetics on Bradley and BMP-2

Added a vignette for the port weapons for a better presentation of the seat that is occupied.

New mesh for the Active Protection System to fit the new colors of the vehicle.

Removed smoke from the IFV and replaced it with thermal smoke ability.

Disabled neutral steering for IFVs, stopping them from moving forward when steering.

IFVs primary ammo increased from 6 to 8.

Primary cannon and Armor Piercing shells no longer use the same ammo pool like the Portal variant. Instead, they work as primary and secondary weapons, separately.

Increased base impact damage of primary cannon from 32 to 48.

Health regen on IFVs have been updated to be identical with other vehicles of the same class on 2042 AOW.

Vehicles

Added insertion cinematic for the Pondhawk.

Fixed an issue where the 9k22 Tunguska laser designation UI would overlap.

Fixed an issue where certain vehicle hints would remain on screen when they should not.

Improvement to suspension and other driving simulations to help lessen the frequency of getting stuck to other objects in the world.

Fixed an issue where vehicle hints would show up as unassigned under certain circumstances.

Updated various elements of first person view screen effects that are applied on vehicles, reducing vibrancy and causing a more grounded feel when in first person.

Half track wheel on Portal is now included as systemic damage.

Helicopters

Fixed an issue where AI soldiers did not use Repair System abilities when deploying on the UH-60 Helicopter.

Stealth Helicopters suppressed gunner weapon no longer spots the vehicle.

Characters & Gadgets

Fixed an issue where custom colors selections (enemy, team, quad, and self-color options) did not apply on icons and gadget lights.

Added persistence logic to the M67 Grenade (BF3)

Fixed an issue where the Spawn Beacon color would not update after changing squad correctly.

Updated tutorial video for Angel loadout crate.

Fixed an issue with SRAW not getting resupplied when revived by Irish.

Progression